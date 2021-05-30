Karnataka adds 20,628 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported 20,628 new Covid-19 cases and 492 deaths on Saturday. With this, the state’s tally rose to 25,67,449 and the death toll climbed to 28,298, a bulletin from the state government read.

The state reported 21,794 new cases on April 20 and since then cases have skyrocketed, even touching 50,112 on May 5. However, fatalities continue to remain high with 492 people succumbing to the virus on Friday. Meanwhile, active caseload further fell to 3,50,066 cases from the 3,72,373 reported previously on Friday.