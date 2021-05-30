STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laxman Savadi raps officials over poor state of Belagavi hospital

“Nothing is right in the hospital. There is lack of coordination between the officials here.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:58 AM

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi interacts with staff at BIMS on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who visited the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday after public complaints and media reports, was appalled by the state of affairs and the quality of service at the hospital.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the Covid ward at the hospital, Savadi said, “The service here is the worst. I am not sure in which language I should speak to these thick-skinned officers.” He also took BIMS director Vinay Dastikop and the district health officer to task over the lack of sanitisation at the hospital.

“Nothing is right in the hospital. There is lack of coordination between the officials here. The ICU does not look like one. Relatives of patients are allowed inside the hospital and they dry clothes on the bed. I am confused whether this is a hospital or a fair. I will not hesitate to bring out this truth,” Savadi remarked.

The Deputy CM, who visited the hospital wearing a PPE suit, said, “I tried to instil confidence among the patients during the visit. But I don’t know how to explain the apathy in the hospital,” he said, expressing his disappointment over the sorry state of affairs. “I had earlier warned the officials about the problems in the hospital. The system at BIMS Hospital must be changed,” he said.

