Lockdown in Karnataka may not be extended beyond June 7: Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: With a slight decline in Covid cases and positivity rate over the last few days in the State, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday expressed confidence that the situation would come under control in the next four to five days.

After his three-hour meeting with elected representatives and officers from districts that are reporting a high number of cases, he said, “The lockdown will continue till June 7 and it will be implemented strictly. The decision on its extension will be taken depending on the situation. If people cooperate with us, probably the question of extending it may not arise.”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and other elected representatives from Bengaluru suggested that the restriction in Bengaluru should be lifted in a phased manner. The lockdown has helped Bengaluru as the number of cases has gone down from a peak of 22,000 to around 5,000 now, Ashoka said. “We suggested to the chief minister that export-oriented industries should be reopened first, and other sectors later. He will take the final decision,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the chief minister will decide on the lockdown extension after discussing it with ministers. As the Centre has directed that Covid guidelines be followed till June 30, the CM will discuss this too with ministers before taking the decision, he added. During the meeting, the CM instructed MPs, MLAs and officers from Mysuru, Hassan, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts to bring down the positivity rate to less than 10 per cent.

‘Even as Covid cases dip, govt won’t lower guard’

Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan and Ballari districts report nearly 60 per cent of all cases in the state and authorities were told to take measures to contain the infection, said a statement from the CM’s Office.

The CM observed that though cases have declined slightly, the government cannot lower its guard as incidents are increasing in rural areas. Elected representatives play an important role in reducing the number of cases in their constituencies, he added.

Some elected representatives expressed concerns over shortage of drugs, staff and vaccine, to which Yediyurappa said that the government has released Rs 50 lakh under the Legislators Area Development Fund and Rs 50,000 to each gram panchayat. On staff shortage, he said the government has started the process of recruiting 1,200 doctors. On ventilators that were given to the State under the PM Cares Fund not being utilised fully, he said some of them had required minor repairs.