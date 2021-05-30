STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven cops to face trial for detaining man illegally 10 years ago

It is nothing but the misuse of power vested with the police officials,” the judge noted.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to quash the criminal proceedings against seven police officials, including a DySP, in relation to a case registered for alleged misuse of power and high-handedness a decade ago, with regard to the illegal detention of an innocent person and subjecting him to physical torture in Chikkaballapur district.

Justice HP Sandesh rejected the petition filed by DySP S Shivakumar, CID, Bengaluru; Inspector Munireddy, Mico Layout Station; Head Constables Balaji Singh, Nadhi Police Station, Anand, Gudibande Police Station, T Venkatesh, Town Police Station, and Muniyappa (retired); and Mohan, Driver, District Armed Reserve Police, Chikkaballapur district.

The accused officials are facing criminal proceedings initiated by M Janardhan (66) from Heggadahalli, Doddaballapur taluk, for allegedly taking his son into custody illegally for two days and physically torturing him, in connection with a chainsnatching case registered by them in May 2010, when they were posted at the Doddaballapur station.

Justice Sandesh said that Janardhan’s son was not identified by the complainant, and that he had not been arraigned in the case subsequent to the investigation, but he was in illegal custody of the petitioners, who subjected him to physical torture.

“When an innocent person having no criminal antecedents was taken to the police station without arrest, kept in custody illegally and subjected to torture, the act of the police cannot be termed as an act in connection with the discharge of public duty. It is nothing but the misuse of power vested with the police officials,” the judge noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court custodial torture
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp