Black fungus cases soar, 1,250 infected in Karnataka

Published: 31st May 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital, Black Fungus disease

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus, are increasing in the state, with a total of 1,250 patients getting infected since the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19. This comes just a week after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said there were just over 400 cases of mucormycosis in the state.

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus, stated a bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.  

A majority of cases are from Bengaluru Urban (521). While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died.  

Dharwad district comes second with 119 cases, with 11 still under treatment. Eight people have died in the district. In Kalaburgi district, 102 people were infected with black fungus. While 94 are still in hospital, four have died.  

Some district like Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir and Chikkballapur have reported less than 10 cases.  

Meanwhile, health officials said that a detailed medical audit will be conducted and after the report is submitted, further information on the cause of each death will be known. 

Rs 8,000-10,000 vials of Amphotericin-B received’
Dr Sudhakar said that Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies to procure Amphotericin-B, the drug needed to treat black fungus patients. “The state has received 8,000-10,000 vials of Amphotericin-B so far and they will be used to treat those admitted in government and private hospitals,”  he added.

