CM says govt committed to renaming Mumbai Karnataka to Kittur Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai said the regional imbalance and disparities should also go and all the regions should grow together.

Published: 01st November 2021 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to Kittur Rani Chennamma in Hubballi on Saturday | d hemanth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will take a decision in the upcoming cabinet meeting on renaming Mumbai Karnataka region as "Kittur Karnataka", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Monday.

Explaining the reason behind naming the cluster of districts in North Karnataka as Kittur-Karnataka region, Bommai said, "After the unification of Karnataka, our border disputes started and it has been settled but yet we hear the quarrels taking place. Is there any meaning to still calling it the Mumbai-Karnataka region when so many things are happening? What is the point?" he questioned.

Stating that mere renaming is not sufficient until the standard of living of the people in that region improves and development takes place, Bommai said the regional imbalance and disparities should also go and all the regions should grow together.

"We are also committed to preparing an action plan for the development of 'Kittur Karnataka region'," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, he said that preference will be given to get jobs for Kannadigas in private, government and autonomous government institutions, he announced after hoisting the flag at Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the education department at Kanteerava stadium.

"In addition to this, the government will also give priority to get 75 per cent jobs for Kannadigas in skilled and semiskilled sector with effective implementation of industrial policy."

The upgradation of 180 government ITI colleges will be completed this month and dedicated to students, he said. This government has provided an opportunity of studying in one's mother tongue from primary level to higher education,  enables students to Compete globally through the new education policy, he added.

