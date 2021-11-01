Govt mulling over exams in Kannada for polytechnic students: Ashwath Narayana

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pledging the development of Kannada and Karnataka, state higher education minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana on Monday said education in regional language is the aim of NEP.

He was talking at the 66th Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations, where he added that engineering courses are commenced in Kannada language.

Narayana said that serious thought is being given to providing an opportunity to write polytechnic examinations in Kannada. Textbooks will be prepared in both Kannada and English for students, he added.

NEP aims to brighten the future of rural students. “Towards that, government schools and higher education institutions have taken steps on a war footing. The government has pledged to ensure that no one (student) in rural areas is left unemployed.”

'Ramanagara district development will be given preference'

An industrial area will be set up in 2,000 acre thourgh which, more companies will be welcome. The district hospital will be turned into a super speciality hospital. The 4000 acres acquired for Bidadi township will be put to better use, he said.