41 per cent adult population fully vaccinated against Covid in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: As many as 11 lakh people above 18 years of age in Shivamogga district have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 jab, according to health department data. This means 89 per cent of the total adult population has been given at least one dose of vaccine while 41 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

According to the vaccine data, a total of 16,97,398 vaccine doses have been administered to people as of Sunday. It includes 11,61,988 first dose and 5,35,410 second dose.

"Total population of people above the age of 18 is 13.09 lakhs in the district. We have vaccinated over 11 lakh people with the first dose. We have over five lakh fully vaccinated people above the age of 18. We have sped up the vaccination drive," District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express.

According to data, the number of healthcare workers given the first dose stands at 23,118 while the second dose, that means fully vaccinated, stands at 19,525. As many as 18,138 frontline workers were administered the first dose while 14,938 the second dose. The 6,05,330 people aged 18-44 are partially vaccinated while 1,79,932 are fully vaccinated. A total of 5,15,402 people aged 45+ are partially vaccinated while 3,21,015 are fully vaccinated.

The DHO said that the first dose is vaccinated to 89% of people while the second dose to 41% of the population. “The number of people aged above 60 are almost 95% vaccinated at least with one dose. The 93% group of people between 45 to 59 ages are also partially vaccinated. But, people aged between 18 to 44 are partially vaccinated and their number stands at 83 per cent,” he said.

Dr Suragihalli said that there is no shortage of vaccines at all. The supply is adequate. “We have at least 60,000 doses of vaccine in stock already. Many people are not coming forward to get at least the first dose. Since we have given the first dose to the majority of the population, we are now concentrating on fully vaccinating the partially vaccinated population,” the DHO added.