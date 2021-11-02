Hold auction to lease properties: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that public auction should be held for leasing buildings, shops, etc., located in the precincts and controlled by municipalities, town panchayats and corporations.

“The court noted that there are a number of municipalities, town panchayats and corporations.

They own buildings, shops etc., located in their precincts. There should be uniformity in granting lease. Such uniformity can come about only when there is transparency in procedure, which can come only when the properties are put up for public auction and every citizen is permitted to participate,” the court said.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while noting that the partial auction of buildings or shops by local bodies will defeat the very purpose of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 Act, Rules, judgments of the high court and the government orders concerning the Panchayat itself which was issued on October 16 2015.

The petitioners have questioned the auction notification dated September 20, 2021 issued by Arkalgud Town Panchayat (ATP) in Hassan district, seeking to auction 61 shops.

Cameroon national denied bail

The High Court declined to grant bail to a citizen of Cameroon, who was arrested by Whitefield police for alleged impersonation and fabrication of documents to justify overstaying in India, on the pretext of the Covid-19 lockdown. The accused is Nkoa Theodore, from Yaounde, Cameroon.

“He impersonated a person, produced false documents and stayed in a hotel at Whitefield. Such being the case, if the petitioner is granted bail, he is likely to abscond,” Justice K Natarajan said.