STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hold auction to lease properties: Karnataka HC

“The court noted that there are a number of municipalities, town panchayats and corporations.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that public auction should be held for leasing buildings, shops, etc., located in the precincts and controlled by municipalities, town panchayats and corporations.  
“The court noted that there are a number of municipalities, town panchayats and corporations.

They own buildings, shops etc., located in their precincts. There should be uniformity in granting lease. Such uniformity can come about only when there is transparency in procedure, which can come only when the properties are put up for public auction and every citizen is permitted to participate,” the court said.  

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while noting that the partial auction of buildings or shops by local bodies will defeat the very purpose of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 Act, Rules, judgments of the high court and the government orders concerning the Panchayat itself which was issued on October 16 2015. 

The petitioners have questioned the auction notification dated September 20, 2021 issued by Arkalgud Town Panchayat (ATP) in Hassan district, seeking to auction 61 shops.

Cameroon national denied bail
The High Court declined to grant bail to a citizen of Cameroon, who was arrested by Whitefield police for alleged impersonation and fabrication of documents to justify overstaying in India, on the pretext of the Covid-19 lockdown. The accused is Nkoa Theodore, from Yaounde, Cameroon.

“He impersonated a person, produced false documents and stayed in a hotel at Whitefield. Such being the case, if the petitioner is granted bail, he is likely to abscond,” Justice K Natarajan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp