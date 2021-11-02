Janasevaka initiative: Book time slot, rations will be delivered to doorsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Monday, over 13 lakh ration card holders in Bengaluru can get foodgrains and other essentials provided through Public Distribution System (PDS) at their doorstep. The Karnataka government, as part of the Janasevaka initiative, has started a number of schemes, including distribution of foodgrains.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this service will start across the 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru Urban region, and will be available from January 26 across the state. He told reporters that the beneficiary can book the date and slot, and the delivery agent will bring the grains to their doorstep.

“The department of food and civil supplies will make arrangements for delivery. We have people for it. We chose Bengaluru because it has a large population, we can study pros and cons and extend it to the rest of Karnataka from January 26, including rural Karnataka,’’ he said. He also approved the issue of 4.11 lakh fresh ration cards, which was a long-pending demand.

Bommai initiated Janasevaka (doorstep delivery of service) and Janaspandana (helpline number 1902) which includes 33 departments, excluding essential services like water supply and power. “Elected representatives should govern and make policies, executives should implement these policies. But there is some confusion among both, only if they understand their responsibility can we deliver pro-people service. People who go to government offices face difficulties, and even pay money, so we are going to their doorstep,” he said.

The Administrative Reforms Commission headed by former Chief Secretary TM Vijaybhaskar had recommended making citizen services simpler and more effective, using technology. “We are also constituting a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary who will oversee implementation of Janasevaka and Janaspandana initiatives,’’ he added.

Around 60 lakh people visit transport offices every month. To prevent this, the government has launched 30 contactless services, including vehicle registration, applying for Learner’s Licence and other services. “Vehicle dealers can apply for vehicle registration online, we will begin with 10 big dealers,’’ the CM said.

WHAT YOU CAN GET

56 services, including Aadhaar enrolment, birth/death certificates, address verification of domestic servants/housekeeping, pension, caste certificate, funeral assistance, education assistance, old age pension, health card, income certificate, khata registration, living certificate, new APL card, widow pension, widow certificate, senior citizen card, residence certificate, OBC certificate, unemployment certificate, physically challenged pension and many more will be door-delivered through Janasevaka.

Contact and register under Janasevaka

080-44554455

www.janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in

Register on MobileOne app