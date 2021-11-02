STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka bypoll results: Congress wins Hangal in CM Bommai's home district, BJP win in Sindagi

Hanagal and Sindagi assembly segments went to polls on Saturday and the results were announced on Tuesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media on by-poll results, in Mandya. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress victory in Hanagal assembly segment in Karnataka is seen as a setback for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had personally camped in the constituency for over a week along with his ministers. It was the first major election fought under his leadership.  In a closely fought bypoll, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,373 votes against Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP in Hanagal -- located in the home district of the CM. While Mane secured 87,490 votes, Sajjanar got 80,117 votes.

In Sindagi, BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur won by a big margin of over 31,000 votes, against his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of Congress. Hanagal and Sindagi assembly segments went to polls on Saturday and the results were announced on Tuesday.

Bommai said the Hangal defeat will be taken seriously and they will work hard to transform this defeat into a victory. " I congratulate Srinivas Mane who won Hanagal bypolls. I humbly admit the mandate of the electorates as it is part and parcel of democracy. Will continue all cooperation for the comprehensive development of Hanagal", tweeted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress candidate's hardwork deserves a huge appreciation.

" Anti-incumbency wave has begun and this will wash them out in the coming days'' SIddaramaiah stated.
Janata Dal (Secular) faced humiliation in both Sindagi and Hangal despite the top JDS leaders H D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy camping in Sindagi for several days to campaign. The JDS which had won Sindagi seat last time suffered humiliation there accounting for a mere 4353 votes and bagged a paltry 923 votes in Hangal.

