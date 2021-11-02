Karnataka bypolls: BJP's Ramesh Bhusanur takes lead in Sindagi

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: At the end of the third round of counting, BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur was seen leading by 4,850 votes in the bypolls of Sindagi assembly on Tuesday morning.

BJP secured 13,081 votes, the Congress managed to get 8,231 votes and JD(S) is still at the distant third position with mere securing 431 votes. Meanwhile, 133 people have preferred None of The Above (NOTA).

The counting kick-started at sharp 8.00 am at Wadeyar Bhavan in Sainik School Bijapur. As per the district administration, "There are 22 rounds and counting is being done in two separate halls with adhering to Covid-19 norms."

BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur and JD(S) candidate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi have already arrived at the counting center. Apart from this – a huge crowd has also gathered outside the counting centre in Vijayapura.