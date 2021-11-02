Low-key! Dasara spend for Karnataka govt touches Rs 4.22 crore this year

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A total of Rs 4.22 crore has been spent by the state government for the Mysuru Dasara celebration this year which is Rs 2.07 crore higher than what was incurred in the Dasara celebration last year.

Revealing a detailed account of Dasara-2021 expenses, which was held in a low-key manner similar to 2020 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, District Minister S T Somashekhar said that the Chief Minister had earmarked Rs 6 crore for Dasara celebrations, of which Rs 50 lakh each was given to Mandya and Chamarajanagar district administrations for Dasara there while Rs 20 lakh was allocated to Hassan district administration for Arkalagud Dasara.

“While the remaining grant was used for Mysuru Dasara which incurred Rs 4.22 lakh totalling it to Rs 5.42 crore,” he said. “A majority of the money was spent towards Dasara cultural programmes as nearly Rs 1.03 crore was paid to artistes’ remuneration while Rs 93 lakh was spent on erecting stages and other works. Rs 50 lakh was spent for Dasara elephant management while Rs 40 lakh was for honorarium to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

As this year’s Dasara was held in a simple manner focusing more on virtual event, over Rs 11.09 lakh was spent for webcasting, Rs 6.22 lakh for live streaming of Jamboo Savari event, Rs 10.76 lakh for cleanliness and Rs 10 lakh for Rangayana to hold the Dasara Rangotsava,” he said.

The government had incurred an expenditure of Rs 2.05 crore on the Dasara celebration in Mysuru last year. Responding to a question on measures taken to improve the tourism sector in the region, Minister Somashekhar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced plans to make Mysuru a perfect tourist hotspot to attract visitors on all 365 days and not only during Dasara. “A meeting in this regard will be held soon,” he said.