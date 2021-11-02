Thumping win for BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur in Sindagi assembly by-poll in Karnataka

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur registered a thumping victory by a margin of 31,088 votes in the by-poll for the Sindagi assembly segment.

During all the 22 rounds of counting, the BJP candidate did not lose his lead. Bhusanur managed to garner a lead of at least 2,500 votes in every round from his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of the Congress. The counting was held at Wadeyar Bhavan at Sainik School Bijapur on Tuesday.

The BJP secured 93,380 votes, while the Congress managed to garner over 62,292 votes and the JD(S) remained a distant third by getting mere 4,321 votes, losing its deposit. Meanwhile, 1,029 people have preferred NOTA. The Sindagi assembly segment had recorded a voter turnout of 69.47 percent.

Bhusanur has set a new record by being elected thrice from Sindagi segment. He is the first politician to get elected thrice from this constituency.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhusanur said, “I was confident that I would win the by-poll by a margin of 25,000 votes but people have elected me with a lead of 31,088 votes. I thank the voters for instilling confidence in me and my party.”

He added, “Senior leaders including many cabinet ministers like V Somanna, C C Paatil and Govind Karjol campaigned intensively in the constituency for over three weeks in order to ensure my victory.”

“The Congress had spread canards that the BJP is an anti-Muslim party. At least 4,000 people from the minority community have voted for me. This false agenda has fallen flat and proves that even Muslims are with the BJP. JD(S) candidate has made no impact in the polls as it managed to secure a mere 4,321 votes. Since the people of Sindagi have shown faith in me, I will try to live up to their expectations,” stated newly elected BJP MLA Bhusanur.