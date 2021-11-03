4,779 eligible for assistant professor posts in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The century-old University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency to conduct Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), on Tuesday revealed that over 4,779 candidates have become eligible for the post of assistant professors in Karnataka.

Revealing this during a press meet here on Tuesday, G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-chancellor of UoM, said that the final cut-off marks and results have been decided after a round of meeting with the moderation and screening committee and as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC)

The exam was held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres on July 25 after much delay. Over 83,907 students had registered for the exam, but only 69,857 had appeared for it. Of which, 6.84%, that is 4,779, have become eligible for the post of assistant professors in the state.

A total of 2,470 male candidates and 2,309 female candidates were found eligible in the examination of which Mysuru centre topped the chart with 1,059 candidates eligible in the exams, followed by Bengaluru centre where 985 candidates were found eligible.

Next K-SET in Feb or March

Prof H Rajeshekhar, coordinator of K-SET said that the next K-SET will be conducted either in February or March.