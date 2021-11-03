STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress hopes to script comeback in Karnataka Assembly in 2023

The win in Hanagal comes as a ray of hope for the Congress, which has lost 17 of the 21 constituencies where bypolls were held, since the BJP came to power in 2019.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jubilant Congress workers after party candidate Srinivas Mane (inset) bagged the Hanagal seat in Haveri on Tuesday | Hemanth D

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The win in Hanagal comes as a ray of hope for the Congress, which has lost 17 of the 21 constituencies where bypolls were held, since the BJP came to power in 2019. Though the party lost Sindagi, its vote base has increased three-fold, compared to the 2018 results. Of 21 byelections in the past two years, the Congress has won only four -- Shivajinagar, Hunsur, Maski and now Hanagal in Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

Political pundits say the show of unity among KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah worked in favour of the Congress in Hanagal, with the leaders working together during the Assembly session, and protests against fuel prices and essential commodities. “That helped send a strong message to voters and instil confidence among party workers,’’ said a Congress leader. Earlier, the lack of unity and cold war between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were perceptible even to the masses. 

The party had lost both Hanagal and Sindagi in 2018, so pulling off a win has given it a big boost. In Hanagal, while the BJP got almost the same number of votes as in 2018, the Congress got 87,300 votes, as against 74,015 votes in 2018. 

In Sindagi, it managed to get JDS leaders and workers into the party and improve its performance. In 2018, the party candidate had secured 22,818 votes -- 14.22 per cent of the vote share -- which shot up to to 62,680 votes, or 38.18 per cent of the vote share. Former CM Siddaramaiah said the results are a sign of decline of the BJP in Karnataka, and the Congress will be back in power in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanagal Congress Karnataka ByPoll Karnataka Assembly election
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp