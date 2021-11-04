STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai off to Delhi on Nov 6 to explain Karnataka bypoll results to party high command

This will be his fifth visit since he took over as chief minister on July 26. Bommai completed 100 days in office on Wednesday.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media on by-poll results, in Mandya. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is travelling to New Delhi on November 6 (Saturday) after Deepavali to attend the BJP National Executive meeting. He is expected to meet party leaders and update them on Tuesday’s bypoll results.

BJP sources said that the top party leadership is unhappy with the bypoll results, especially the loss in the Hanagal Assembly constituency that falls under Bommai’s home district of Haveri. “Bommai is expected to give reasons for the party’s performance at Hanagal,” they added.

This will be his fifth visit since he took over as chief minister on July 26. Bommai completed 100 days in office on Wednesday. The chief minister, who is meeting the top leaders including party national President JP Nadda, will give a report card on his 100 days of performance.

Apart from Bommai, the National Executive meeting will be attended by Karnataka leaders -- Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi. The party is also holding a review meeting in Bengaluru from November 8. Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, will meet party office-bearers and also review the bypoll results.

Comments

