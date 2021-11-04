STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC gets three new judges

Three lawyers have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three lawyers have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court. The Ministry of Justice issued a notification appointing Anant Ramanath Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha as Additional Judges, on Wednesday, following the assent of the President. With these appointments, the working strength of judges in the HC has been increased to 46, as against the sanctioned strength of 62. 

