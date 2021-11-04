STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skill demand survey will help train Karnataka youth in regional skills

A skill demand assessment survey will be conducted in Karnataka to collect data on region-wise skill requirement, paving the way to train youth to cater to current needs.

Published: 04th November 2021 05:53 AM

Education, Skill development

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A skill demand assessment survey will be conducted in Karnataka to collect data on region-wise skill requirement, paving the way to train youth to cater to current needs. 

This was decided at a meeting between Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and central government ministers in New Delhi, said a report from the minister’s office. Narayan met six Union ministers and discussed skill development, status of proposals, creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem and taking projects forward. He also expressed the need to map artisans, including handloom weavers, while emphasising that the Karnataka government’s priority would be the growth of semiconductor and electronic sectors. 

“Karnataka’s offerings for Semiconductor Fab and High Tech Park had been sent to the secretary, MeitY, GoI, and Karnataka had agreed to provide up to Rs 150 cr subsidy on land for setting up semiconductor fab at Haralur Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural,” he said.

Narayan, who is also IT/BT Minister, has pitched for a national conference of IT ministers in Karnataka, to help showcase innovations happening in the state in IT & ITeS based emerging technologies. A request was also made to Union Minister for Higher Education Dharmendra Pradhan for more funds for higher education. Pradhan appreciated the NEP implementation and said he would visit Karnataka every alternate month.

