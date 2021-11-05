Man brutally murdered in Kalaburagi bus stand   

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 26-year-old man, who was facing attempt to murder charges, was allegedly murdered by an armed gang on the premises of the Central Bus Stand here on Thursday. The victim, Abhishek, is a government employee. The assailants reportedly chased him to a prolonged distance, before bludgeoning him to death.

In his complaint, Chandrakanth, the victim’s father, has named Murtuja, Sagar, Akash alias Adarsh alias Mayabhai, and Shubham Sitnoor, as suspects who murdered his son. “My son was one among eight, who were booked for attempting to murder Sagar Bhairamadagi at Station Bazar police station about one-and-a-half years ago,” Chadrakanth said. Sagar and his friends used to threaten Abhishek for the alleged crime.

