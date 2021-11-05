STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No plans to expand Karnataka cabinet, says CM Bommai 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in his hometown Hubballi for three days to celebrate Deepavali, clarified that he has no plans to expand his cabinet.

Published: 05th November 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in his hometown Hubballi for three days to celebrate Deepavali, clarified that he has no plans to expand his cabinet. He told the media on Friday that he was not called by the central leadership to discuss cabinet expansion.

He is not going to Delhi on November 7 and will be attending the National Executive meeting via video conference. It may be recalled that a number of aspirants, including Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, had visited New Delhi, demanding that they be included in the state cabinet.

On the state government’s decision to reduce fuel prices by Rs 7, he said, “Experts have said that reducing fuel prices will increase supply and consumption. Following the cut, the state exchequer will face a loss of Rs 2,100 crore.”

Bommai, who took over as chief minister on July 28, and has completed 100 days, said, “I am satisfied with the decisions taken with regard to taking administration in the right direction, by taking officials into confidence.” He said that in his 100 days of administration, he has introduced many welfare schemes for farmers, the poor and needy. The Janasevaka programme will be available at the doorsteps of people by January 26, he said.

“I have two plans -- one is to improve the system and see to it the government and its programmes reach the people. Second is utilising human resources effectively, with economic progress. For example, though our per capita income is among top five states, there has to be contribution from all sections of society, like SC/ST, OBC, poor and women, in our economic progress. We are working on it.” 

To improve administration, he has introduced a CM Dashboard system where officials can keep watch on regular developments and he will review it once a fortnight. He said it is in line with the Prime Minister’s Office, which facilitates him to review the progress of various departments on a digital platform, as a major step towards administrative reform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp