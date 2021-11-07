STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Cylinder blast leaves seven labourers hurt

All the patients are being treated at Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven labourers suffered burns in a cylinder blast at a house in Jigani, Anekal taluk. Of them, two individuals, who are locals, suffered minor injuries, while the remaining five who are from North India, suffered severe burns. All the patients are being treated at Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital. 

Of the five patients, two adult males aged 40 and a female patient aged 38, who suffered 50 per cent first degree to second degree burns, and are being treated in the ICU, and a male patient aged 21 years and a female patient aged 28, who suffered 20-25 per cent burns are being treated in a ward. 

