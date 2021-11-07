First half of fiscal offers hope for aviation sector in Karnataka

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: In a clear sign of hope for the aviation industry, the latest Air Traffic Report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has shown a huge increase in flyers across airports in Karnataka for the first half of this fiscal when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Across the country, a total of 6.36 crore passengers have flown in the last six months compared to 2.24 crore during those months in 2020.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has registered 55,60,468 flyers in the period from April to September 2021 as compared to 24,01,170 in the six months in 2020, an increase of 131% over the previous year. Of the passengers who have taken to the skies this year, 3,26,535 are international flyers while the count of domestic passengers stands at 52,33,933. An interesting trend seen is that 998 flyers have used the HAL airport in the first half of this financial year as compared to zero passengers in the corresponding period last year.

The figures for the month of September 2021 alone for KIA is 13,07,562 flyers. Of them, 85,516 are international passengers while 12,22,046 passengers have flown within India. They form a substantial part of the overall figure of 16,92,811 international passengers and 1,37,46,610 domestic passengers registered across the country in September.

The Air Traffic Movements (Arrival plus departure flights) at KIA recorded a 97% increase with 59,803 movements from April to September this year compared to 30,352 in the same period last year.

Other airports:

The massive growth trend continues within other airports within Karnataka too for the six-month period. Barring Bidar, which has shown a dip in air traffic of 20%, all other airports in the State show remarkable growth in April to Sept 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Hubballi leads the pack with a 754% increase, Mangaluru was up by 318%, Mysuru up by 191%, Kalaburagi by 124.7%, and Belagavi by 84.3%.

