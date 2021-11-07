Five grenades found in Belthangady, ex-army man lodges complaint

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades found near a fence in Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening.

The grenades were first found by a retired army man named Jayakumar Poojary (66) from the same village when he was walking towards his house from Uppinangady at around 6 pm.

He found one grenade inside a plastic cover while the other four grenades had fallen on the ground and took it to his residence safely and informed the police.

Jaya Kumar, a retired personnel in the Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Indian Army took the grenades to a safer place as there were chances of wild or stray animals taking them to other places and causing danger to the public.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane told the media that the grenades are some 40 years old and further investigation is underway as to where these grenades came from.

Uppinangady police have registered a case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by the ex-army man.