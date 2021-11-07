TNIE Impact: Karnataka minister promises help to 'Incredible Monkey Man’ Jyothi Raj

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda said that the state government will help wall climber Jyothi Raj with best possibilities in realising his dream of building an artificial climbing wall in Chitradurga. The minister responded after The New Sunday Express published a report titled ‘Monkey Man Dreams of a Wall’ on Sunday.

In the report, Jyothi Raj, also known as Kothi Raj, explains his dream of building an artificial climbing wall with the help of donors if the state government leases out a piece of land. He wants to train budding wall climbers and prepare them to compete in national and international level wall climbing competitions.

He requested the government to lease out land for a few years, so that he can build the wall and use the same for training climbers. As soon as the report was published, the minister responded in a Tweet and said, “Our government is committed to identify talents and encourage. We would be happy to invite you to our office and help the best possibilities.”