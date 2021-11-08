STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress workers in Karnataka plan padayatra over Mekedatu project

Hundreds of Congress workers from eight districts will embark upon a 100-km long padayatra from the Mekedatu project site in Kanakapura taluk to Bengaluru.

Published: 08th November 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to exert pressure on the BJP governments at the State and the Centre for the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery, Congress workers in Karnataka will take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December.

Hundreds of Congress workers from eight districts - Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar - will embark upon a 100-km long padayatra from the Mekedatu project site in Kanakapura taluk to Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of senior party leaders here, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the padayatra is not politically motivated. "It is in the interest of the state. The project will also help Tamil Nadu as it will help us store water and release it when the neighbouring state needs water. It will also help to set up a hydel project to generate electricity," he said.

According to Siddaramaiah, the Detail Project Report for the project was prepared during his tenure as the chief minister and only a nod from the environmental  ministry was awaited. “Basavaraja Bommai lacks political will to pursue the project and hence we are launching the protest,” Siddaramaiah added.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that the 'double engines' - the BJP government in the State and at the Centre - have shown no commitment in implementing the project despite it facing no legal hurdles. 

