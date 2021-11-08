Crocodile ramp in Dandeli to open for visitors soon

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The crocodile view ramp, one of its kind in Karnataka built on Kali River near Dandeli is all set to open for visitors. The park that is coming up on the outskirts of Dandeli town is ready with various facilities.

The facility being developed by the state tourism department has sculptures of crocodiles and other wild animals. A garden, sitting facilities, sand area for kids and toilets are the other facilities that will be available for the tourists.

"The garden work is completed and minor work on crocodile viewing ramp are pending. We shall soon complete the work and allow visitors to walk on the ramp," a tourism official from Uttara Kannada District said.

The point where crocodile ramp is constructed is frequented by crocs in good numbers. There are rocks and good nesting sites hence the area is preferred by the crocodiles to gather. The ramp allows visitors to have a close look at these reptiles.

"The department must ensure the area is opened for the tourists at the earliest. Already due to lockdowns the project was completed after the deadline. Now as it's not been officially inaugurated the visitors are not allowed through the garden and ramp construction is done," said a tour operator from Dandeli.