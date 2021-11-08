Earthquakes continue to give sleepless nights to residents of Karnataka's Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: People across Vijayapura continue to live in the fear of tremors as an earthquake of 1.9 magnitude on the richter scale hit Vijayapura at 11:15 am on Saturday.

The epicenter of the quake was near Karibhanthnal village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk at the depth of 10 kilometres, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Tremors of low-intensity were felt in the surrounding villages of Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

According to the KSNDMC, "The earthquake of magnitude 1.9 occurred at Karibhanthnal village. A low-magnitude of tremors was recorded at 11:15 am. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centre located at Almatti Dam."

It may be noted that in the last 24 hours, people have experienced tremors at least seven times in Basavana Bagewadi, Bableshwar and Tikota taluks.

