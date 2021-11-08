STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Earthquakes continue to give sleepless nights to residents of Karnataka's Vijayapura

Tremors of low-intensity were felt in the surrounding villages of Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

Published: 08th November 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Geologists installed a seismometer at Masuti village in October

Geologists installed a seismometer at Masuti village in October. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: People across Vijayapura continue to live in the fear of tremors as an earthquake of 1.9 magnitude on the richter scale hit Vijayapura at 11:15 am on Saturday.

The epicenter of the quake was near Karibhanthnal village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk at the depth of 10 kilometres, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Tremors of low-intensity were felt in the surrounding villages of Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

According to the KSNDMC, "The earthquake of magnitude 1.9 occurred at Karibhanthnal village. A low-magnitude of tremors was recorded at 11:15 am. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centre located at Almatti Dam."

It may be noted that in the last 24 hours, people have experienced tremors at least seven times in Basavana Bagewadi, Bableshwar and Tikota taluks. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura Earthquake Basavana Bagewadi taluk
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp