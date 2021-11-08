JDS MLA GT Devegowda and ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to share stage in rare bonhomie

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Adding credence to speculation that he would join the Congress, former minister and current Chamundeshwari MLA from the Janata Dal-Secular GT Devegowda will be sharing the dais with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, during a slew of events to be held in Mysuru on November 8 and 9.

With this, rumours are rife of the senior JDS leader officially joining the Grand Old Party. Devegowda had defeated Siddaramaiah by over 30,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls from Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru - the latter's home bastion.

However, Devegowda on Sunday maintained that he is yet to take a call on his political future. "I have not yet decided on anything. I will go by the decision of my voters," he said.

Responding to a question on the joint appearance, Devegowda said, "This is not the first time I will be sharing the stage with Siddaramaiah. Recently, I even took part in an event attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. I will be there when the people of my constituency invite me to be a part of it."

However, he categorically expressed his displeasure against former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. "The JDS leader took part in the inauguration of Chamundeshwari temple in Belavadi. My name was not on the invitation nor was I invited for any meeting. So, I did not take part in the party activities," he said.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy had recently said it was left to Devegowda to take a decision on whether to continue in the JDS or not. Asked if he would speak to Devegowda to convince him to stay in JDS, Kumaraswamy said, "I am not in touch with him for the past two years. The question of talking to him comes only when he decides to stay on in the party."

Devegowda, in a bid to convey his disappointment to the JDS top brass, had skipped the party’s workshop --- Janata Parva 1.0 -- held recently.