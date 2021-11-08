Karnataka may be losing grip on fight against COVID-19 with reduced testing

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Despite increased crowding and celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsava and Deepavali, the bypolls, and the massive crowds during the funeral of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, tests to keep a strict vigil on the spread of COVID-19 have been on the decline in November.

Not once have the tests touched the 1 lakh mark in the last six days of this month, while most days of October saw tests crossing 1 lakh and even going as high as 1.6 lakh. The daily tests have been ranging between 53,488 and 80,145 between Monday and Saturday - even as COVID curfew restrictions have been completely lifted, which is leading to more people coming together for a longer duration giving scope for another surge in COVID cases.

One of the reasons for this is hesitancy among people to get tested during random testing drives, owing to a decline in COVID cases, besides larger numbers being vaccinated, said Dr CN Manjunath, nodal officer of COVID testing and member of COVID Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

"Earlier, the daily tests ranged between 1.5 lakh and 1.75 lakh. We need to test at least 1 lakh per day due to crowding that has happened this month, along with the reopening of schools. The state has to reiterate that more wtests need to be done, as it is the only way to break the chain. Hopefully, it should pick up as we have enough capacity to do it," said Dr Manjunath, also the Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

Admitting that given the recent events this month, there is a logical need to conduct more random tests, Randeep D, Karnataka Health Commissioner, said that they plan to address the issue.

State plans more tests in coming weeks

"Because of recent events, we may increase the tests, especially random tests, or retain the same numbers. We will not leave out those who are symptomatic and suffer from Influenza- Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Infection," Randeep said.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told The New Indian Express that the state has decided to conduct more tests in the next 2-3 weeks in view of huge crowds (nearly 20 lakh) paying respects to Puneeth Rajkumar, celebrations of bypoll results in Hanagal and Sindagi and the Deepavali festive season.

"TAC had earlier recommended 1.1 lakh tests every day. Among these, 50,000 tests are to be conducted in Bengaluru and 60,000 in districts with special attention to border areas. The decision has been taken to increase the tests in Bengaluru by 20 per cent," he added.

He also said that the government is considering issuing guidelines again on collecting contact numbers of people who get medicines for cold, cough and breathing problems. Further awareness will be created on getting COVID tests done. The tests will be conducted in crowded places, like markets and bus terminals, where a large number of people gather.