Two Karnataka ministers seek Padma Shri for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Both Agriculture Minister BC Patil and Tourism Minister Anand Singh on Sunday demanded that the award be presented posthumously to the actor, who passed away at the age of 46 on October 29.

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When the state cabinet meets on Monday, it will in all likelihood take up the issue of recommending late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's name for Padma Shri. Both Agriculture Minister BC Patil and Tourism Minister Anand Singh on Sunday demanded that the award be presented posthumously to the actor, who passed away at the age of 46 on October 29.

Patil told The New Indian Express that if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allows the issue to be raised at the Cabinet meeting, everyone will support it. Patil, who was an actor before joining politics, said, "As a fan, I join other fans of Puneeth in demanding Padma Shri to him. I urge the CM to recommend it to the Centre. Puneeth is qualified as he helped society through his social work."

In Haveri, Anand Singh said, "Puneeth had joined us in several campaigns for the public good, like Pulse-polio, when I was into social service...." Bommai had said recently, "The entire state and government have love and respect for Puneeth. There are rules as to who and when suggestions for such awards be made. In a way, it will be a unanimous recommendation for Puneeth. As a government, we will consider all aspects and then take a decision."

