Waves of criticism for Uttara Kannada district in-charge minister Shivaram Hebbar's casino idea

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Uttara Kannada district in-charge minister Shivaram Hebbar's recent statement that opening casinos in the district should be considered to promote tourism has created a furore, with political leaders, activists and the public slamming him for making such a suggestion.

Hebbar, who is also a minister of state for labour, told reporters recently that mega infrastructure projects are being planned in the district. He also revealed his plans for a floating casino near Karwar, on the lines of Goa.

"People go to casinos in Goa. Crowds from nooks and corners of the country throng these places. Thousands of people from Karnataka too go there. If we attract just the crowd from the state, we will generate revenues," he had said.

Several intellectuals expressed concern over the minister's statement. "He should not have spoken about opening casinos. It will anger many people, for whom casino is taboo. There are ways and means to develop tourism even without a casino," said Maruthi, an activist here.

"Developing tourism on the lines of Goa is welcome, but casino is not in our culture. We oppose this," said, Ram Naik, former Karwar taluk president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat. Politicians too gave Hebbar an earful.

"Promoting tourism is fine. Create adequate amenities and required infrastructure at beaches, then people will come in large numbers. Later, think whether casinos are feasible or not. Stop appeasing a particular class of people. Focus on improving the lives of farmers and poor children by providing agriculture benefits and improving spate of anganwadis," Gopalkrishna Naik, secretary, KPCC, advised Hebbar.