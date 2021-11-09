STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress spreading rumours on leadership change in Karnataka: Arun Singh

In the bypolls, the party failed to retain Hanagal Assembly segment in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri, while it managed to win Sindagi by a big margin.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state core committee meeting on Tuesday is likely to discuss the party’s performance in the recent bypolls and corrective measures required to be taken ahead of a series of elections in the state. In the bypolls, the party failed to retain Hanagal Assembly segment in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri, while it managed to win Sindagi by a big margin.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, who arrived in the city on Monday evening to attend the core committee meeting, told the media that Bommai, ministers and party leaders had worked hard to ensure the victory of Shivaraj Sajjanar in Hanagal, but they lost by a narrow margin.  

Singh accused the Congress of spreading rumours about leadership change in Karnataka. “The Congress is spreading rumours about a change of our state unit president and the CM. The Congress has lost its relevance across the country and its leaders in the state are spreading such rumours,” he added. He also dismissed the Congress allegations in the Bitcoin case. “Bommai has taken prompt action in the case,” he said.

Singh said that during Tuesday’s meeting, they will discuss measures to further strengthen the party organisation at the booth level, preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat elections. The meeting will be attended by Singh, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders. They are likely to analyse reasons for the party’s failure to retain the Hanagal seat despite the CM himself camping in the constituency for over a week. Many in the party consider the bypoll result as a wake-up call to the party ahead of a series of elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Hanagal Karnataka Arun Singh
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp