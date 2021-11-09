STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five of a family die in suicide bid in Karnataka's Kolar

Five members of a family, who consumed poison fearing police investigation into a kidnap case of a nine-day-old baby, died at a Kolar hospital on Monday.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:31 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Five members of a family, who consumed poison fearing police investigation into a kidnap case of a nine-day-old baby, died at a Kolar hospital on Monday. Five members of the family had consumed poison on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) M Chandra Shekar said, “They should have cooperated with the police which would have solved the issue and traced the baby, instead they took the extreme step,” he said. 

Sources said that Sumitha (20), a paramedical student, gave birth 10 days ago. She handed over the child to Geetha and Pushpa. Later, when she enquired about the whereabouts of her baby, the duo couldn’t answer her. She later lodged a complaint with the police.  Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of kidnap against Geetha and Pushpa.

