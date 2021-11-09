STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLC polls for 25 seats from Local Authorities' Constituencies to be held on 10 December

While the election notification will be issued on November 16, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 23, and scrutiny will take place on the next day.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. While the election notification will be issued on November 16, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 23, and scrutiny will take place on the next day.

Last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

The elections is being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

The Commission has said that COVID-19 guidelines issued, should be strictly followed during the entire election process. It said that the Model Code of Conduct concerning the election will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council Local Authorities Constituencies
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp