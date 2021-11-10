Bommai will visit Delhi on Wednesday to discuss MLC polls, bypoll results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be travelling to New Delhi on Wednesday where he is expected to meet Union Ministers and the BJP central leaders. This will be his first visit to Delhi after the October 30 bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi and after completing 100 days as CM last week.

He is expected to meet party leaders and submit a report on the party’s performance in the bypolls in which the BJP managed to win Sindagi by a big margin, but lost Hanagal--- located in CM’s home district Haveri.

Now with the announcement of the MLC elections, Bommai is also likely to discuss the party’s strategy for the elections and names of shortlisted candidates and seek the top brass’ approval. Bommai will return to Bengaluru on Thursday. Political developments in the state, including the Bitcoin row, are also likely to be discussed. This will be his fifth visit to Delhi since he took over as CM on July 26.