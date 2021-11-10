Four men arrested for smuggling tiger teeth in Kodagu, each tooth worth Rs 25K

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Forest Cell CID officials have nabbed four men accused of smuggling tiger teeth. The incident was reported at Chennagolli village near Gonikoppal. They were identified as Pavan Poovaiah, Santosh Kumar, Ganesh and KV Santosh, all residents of Kodagu. The forest officials seized six tiger teeth worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

The operation was conducted jointly by officials of the Virajpet Forest Cell CID and Thithimathi division forest department. Officials of the Virajpet division forest department had received a tip-off about the illegal sale of tiger teeth and kept a close watch on the accused Pavan Poovaiah.

Disguised as buyers, the forest officials approached Pavan a few days ago and promised to buy them at Rs 25,000 per tooth. On Wednesday, Pavan summoned the officials (disguised as buyers) to meet him at the bus stop in Chennagolli. While the officials were waiting at the designated area, Pavan alongside the three other accused arrived and tried to sell the tiger teeth. During this process, other forest department staff ambushed the accused and nabbed them successfully.

The raid was led under the guidance of Forest Cell CID SP Suresh Babu by SI Veena Nayak, staff Manjunath, Devaiah, Beena and others. The accused have been booked under the Indian Forest Act.