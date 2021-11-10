Karnataka minister recalls ideas of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee during state NEP orientation for officials

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The massive orientation programme for NEP in school education attended by department officials from districts, taluks and headquarter in Bengaluru was in essence a recall of the personality of BJP founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Minister of primary and secondary education BC Nagesh who addressed the officials at the orientation on Wednesday organised by said Mukherjee knew what kind of education should be imparted in future citizens and envisioned an education policy.

In light of NEP2020, which lays emphasis on learning in local languages, Nagesh said that Mukherjee laid emphasis education should be based on local needs that creates a healthy society, social mindset and one with self esteem.

He highlighted how present education system over the past 75 years has only made persons selfish, and in the past one has seen instances of one studies using lakhs of rupees by the public pumped into education and then heads to America to make a living.

The minister and experts initiated on the role of teachers in taking interest in changing the condition of the school and implementing the policy.

While there are complaints of lack of grassroot level consultations before the policy was implemented, Prof. MK Sridhar a member of National Education Policy Draft Committee, inisisted that a questionnaire of 33 subjects -- 20 for higher education and 13 for school education was given out and responses gotten from the public in January 2015. Post which, TSR Subramaniam headed committee was created and a report by them was given in 2016 April on the guidelines for preparation of NEP.

He too emphasised the need for change of mindset for the establishment of the policy that is scheduled to be implemented a school level from the academic year 2022-23 in a phased manner.

The questions before us at governmental level are ways to increase Infrastructure and Human Resources finances and how finances are to be arranged for it, said Selvakumar, principal secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department.

