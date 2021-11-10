STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind looked tired, so I warded off evil spirits: Manjamma Jogati

Manjamma (57) said she was elated to receive the award and also excited about her first flight. "The award must motivate transgenders and society must also rethink the way they treat us.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Transgender folk artist and president of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha Manjamma Jogati, surprised everyone at Rashtrapati Bhavan by giving traditional blessings to President Ram Nath Kovind and warding off evil spirits while receiving her Padma Shri award on Tuesday.

Manjamma (57) said she was elated to receive the award and also excited about her first flight. "The award must motivate transgenders and society must also rethink the way they treat us. The award is for all those who have supported me and I am very happy to receive it," Manjamma told TNIE.

"When I received the invitation for the award ceremony, I had decided that I would wear the traditional Ilkal saree for the event. During the function, I observed that President Ram Nath Kovind looked tired. Hence, I decided to do the ritual of warding off evil spirits as done traditionally," the artist said. Manjamma is the second transgender to receive a Padma award. Bharatnatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj from Tamil Nadu was the first to be presented the award in 2019.

Manjamma Jogati hails from Mariyammana Halli village in Hosapete taluk and has been striving hard to bring change in the lives of Jogatis, her fellow transgenders, in parts of Kalyana Karnataka. She is responsible for saving the traditional Jogati dance form and is looking to set up an academy to train transgenders in the traditional art which could help them lead a dignified life. "I have requested the government several times and I have been assured of help," she added.  

