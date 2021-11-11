STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance tenders: Karnataka HC irked by delay

The court pulled up K’taka for not acting sooner

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Karnataka government’s delay in giving approval for inviting tenders for state-of-the-art ambulance service system in the state. 

“We cannot appreciate the manner in which the state government is proceeding in providing emergency medical ambulances with GPS systems, although it is of the utmost important in the public interest”, said a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, while granting 10 days time to the state government to respond. 

The court noted that in the video order dated August 31, 2021, the permission to the state for approval of fresh tender from the cabinet was accorded. However, Additional Government Advocate couldn’t explain why the matter has not been placed before the cabinet for approval. He asked for 10 days to seek instructions in the matter. 

