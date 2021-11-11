STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress MLA skips oath, waiting for party chief Shivakumar stuck in traffic

Blaming traffic for his late arrival, DK Shivakumar speaking to reporters, tried to project the Speaker's refusal to administer oath to Srinivas Mane at a later time, as a fallout of the BJP's defeat.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar (seated second from right) and Srinivas V Mane (seated second from left), who won the recent Hanagal bypoll, at the Speaker’s chamber in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja G

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-elected Hanagal Congress MLA Srinivasa Mane, who missed taking oath of office on Thursday, may have to wait until Belagavi’s winter session which is likely to begin on December 13. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri administered the oath of office to Sindagi Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramesh Bhusanur at a ceremony at 11am, at the conference hall of the state secretariat in Vidhana Soudha.

In fact, Mane showed up along with Bhusanur, but went in search of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, whose arrival was delayed due to a traffic snarl.  So when Mane’s turn came, Kageri sought his presence and waited for a while. He asked secretary Vishalakshi to find him, but in vain. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, who was present in the hall, kept dialling Mane to inform him to return at the earliest. 

When he did not turn up, an angry Speaker termed Mane’s behaviour “indecent” and left as he had pre-scheduled programmes. The Speaker is leaving for his hometown Sirsi, and will return only on November 16. He is again expected to leave for Shimla to take part in the national conference of presiding officers, slated to be held between November 16 and 20.

So Mane may have to wait until his return from Shimla, or until the winter session in Belagavi.Hanagal effect D K Shivakumar, who wished to accompany Mane taking oath, arrived late. However, he alleged that the Speaker had taken the opportunity to express his tirade against the Congress, for the BJP’s defeat in Hanagal.

“Since we were just five minutes late, the Speaker should have given us some time. Let him fix any date for the oath taking. But this is unwarranted in a democracy,” Shivakumar said.
He, however, admitted that he had erred in coming late, while clarifying that he respects the Speaker’s chair.

This is not the first such instance: Newly elected Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salagar of the BJP and Maski MLA Basanagouda Turvihal of the Congress had reportedly made the Speaker wait for at least 15 minutes on June 8, 2021. Although upset with such behaviour, the Speaker had waited patiently. “They were first-time MLAs so the Speaker had cooperated. But Mane is a senior leader and should have been punctual to respect the chair of the Speaker,” remarked a senior official with the secretariat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hangal bypoll Congress Party DK Shivakumar Srinivasa Mane
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp