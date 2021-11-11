STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Leaders bank on Siddaramaiah to promote kids

Congress leader KN Rajanna also wants a ticket for his son Rajendra from Tumakuru in the Legislative Council elections that were announced on Tuesday, party sources said. 

Published: 11th November 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo| EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The victory in Hanagal and a fairly good show at Sindagi in the recently held bypolls have given traction to many Congress leaders to push their children into electoral politics during the 2023 Assembly polls.

Already, disgruntled JDS MLA GT Devegowda, who has hinted that he would join Congress, has been cozying up to his nemesis-turned-ally Congress Legislature Party leader Siddarmaiah with the aim of finding an electoral battleground for his son GD Harish Gowda and furthering his own career.

Devegowda and Siddaramaiah shared the dais at a recent event, which is a clear enough indication of Devegowda’s willingness to join the Grand Old Party, well ahead of the Assembly polls, political observers noted. Devegowda is miffed that he was snubbed by JDS when he sought a ticket for Harish from the KR Nagar constituency, which is represented by its veteran leader Sa Ra Mahesh.

Former minister TB Jayachandra too is said to be keen on finding a seat for his elder son Sanjay after his younger son Santosh lost the CN Halli seat in Tumakuru district in 2018. Congress leader KN Rajanna also wants a ticket for his son Rajendra from Tumakuru in the Legislative Council elections that were announced on Tuesday, party sources said. 

Jayachandra and Rajanna, who are part of the coterie around Siddarmaiah, depend on the Congress Legislature Party leader to find a political future for their children. With BJP restricting its members who have crossed 75 years of age from contesting elections and stopping them from promoting their family members, many leaders are expected to cross over to Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, observed political analyst Sagheer Ahmed. Asked whether it is in Congress culture to establish their children politically, a senior leader said that the question should be posed to KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp