Bitcoin hacking case in Karnataka: Congress demands probe monitored by sitting SC judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded a probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the bitcoin hacking case that has snowballed into a political controversy as Congress and BJP leaders are hurling allegations against each other.

Speaking to mediapersons, senior Congress leader and former IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the bitcoin scam needs an impartial probe monitored by a sitting SC judge. The Congress leader said they do not have faith in state agencies.

Citing a petition filed by accused Sri Krishna alias Sriki's father, the Congress leader said the government must explain why the accused was administered mind-altering drugs when he was in police custody. "Can it be done without the knowledge of senior officers in the department and the minister?" he questioned.

Kharge said bitcoins worth a total value of Rs 100 crore are missing and the government must explain what happened to them. The Congress leader said according to Sriki's voluntary signed statement before the cybercrime police inspector, he had hacked 5000 bitcoins worth Rs 2500 crore. "Where is it now? How much has he used and how much has he distributed," he questioned.

Kharge said the accused was booked in different cases and his custody was extended, but the state government did not bring it to the notice of central agencies immediately.

The former minister said when BJP leaders do not have answers, they resort to making personal allegations against Congress leaders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had claimed that it is a non-issue, but if that was the case why did he take it up with the PM during his meeting on Friday, the Congress leader questioned.