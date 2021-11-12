STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second PUC exams from November 29

The exams begin and end with language papers and will be held in two sessions -- morning 9 am to 12:15 PM and afternoon 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Published: 12th November 2021 11:28 PM

Exams; letters; complaints

Image for representation

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre University Education announced on Friday that second PUC mid-term examinations will be held from November 29 to December 10. The exams begin and end with language papers and will be held in two sessions -- morning 9 am to 12:15 PM and afternoon 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The exams will have just two days break -- Saturday and Sunday. Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French will be held on November 29. English will be held on November 30. History and Physics will be held on December 1. Economics and Chemistry will be held on December 2. Political Science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, and Statistics will be held on December 3. Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths will be held on December 6. Accountancy, Education and Home Sciences will be held on December 7. Business Studies, Logic, Optional Kannada will be on December 8. Geography, Psychology, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and Wellness will be held on December 9. Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit will be held on December 10.

