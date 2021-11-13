For pandemic-hit Karnataka farmers, Krishi Mela turns into boon

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The impact of Covid-linked lockdowns on agriculture was on full display at Krishi Mela 2021 as farmers and hobbyists, thronging the venue at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) GKVK campus in Hebbal, scouted for technologies to overcome farming challenges that have become harder because of the pandemic.

The constant drizzle and sludge-clogged paths failed to dissuade them as they poured in from all over the state to check new equipment, technologies and crop varieties at the exhibition — especially as last year’s event had limited the number of visitors due to Covid restrictions and was mainly live-streamed.

This year, it was open to all. The more common problems that farmers in Karnataka seemed to face were water and labour shortage, and they were found looking for solutions here.

Farm equipment a major draw at fair

“We’ve been fighting with local authorities for water from Tungabhadra River for a while now. We’ve handed a memorandum to the tahsildar, but the pipeline-laying work is incredibly slow,” said Lingappa (65), a farmer from Tumakuru.

He had previously grown mulberry for sericulture, but has switched over to crops that require less water, like dragon fruit and bamboo. Alongside, he is rearing country chickens and maintains a field of lemon trees, making use of integrated farming.

Groundnut farmer from Ballari, 55-year-old Mathappa, said, “We’re facing a massive labour shortage, which is why I’m looking for equipment. We hope to get something that allows us to operate with fewer people.”

He said the newer crop varieties, especially pulses, on display interested him. Fruits, greens and vegetables among others have been grown on fields and in greenhouses at the show. Another farmer Kenchegowda (51) comes from a family of farmers in Ramanagara. He grows pulses, ragi and paddy, and is involved in sericulture and cattle rearing. “I am looking at electrical equipment. It’s much cheaper and doesn’t require petrol or diesel. I saw an electric weeder and am planning on buying it,” he said.

“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember. Both my father and grandfather were farmers,” said Jayadevaya (66), a pepper and areca nut farmer from Tumakuru. He said it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good quality equipment that didn’t require much replacing. “It’s good to know what’s going to be in the market so that we can buy them,” he said.

Multiple consultation stalls were set up with pathology and entomology experts advising farmers on various issues. A large stall for poultry, with numerous broilers and country chickens showcased alongside small chicks under heat lamps. Buffaloes and sheep were on display too.