STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

For pandemic-hit Karnataka farmers, Krishi Mela turns into boon

This year, it was open to all. The more common problems that farmers in Karnataka seemed to face were water and labour shortage, and they were found looking for solutions here. 

Published: 13th November 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors admire a pair of bullocks that are on display along with other livestock, on the second day of Krishi Mela at the GKVK campus in Bengaluru on Friday

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The impact of Covid-linked lockdowns on agriculture was on full display at Krishi Mela 2021 as farmers and hobbyists, thronging the venue at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) GKVK campus in Hebbal, scouted for technologies to overcome farming challenges that have become harder because of the pandemic. 

The constant drizzle and sludge-clogged paths failed to dissuade them as they poured in from all over the state to check new equipment, technologies and crop varieties at the exhibition — especially as last year’s event had limited the number of visitors due to Covid restrictions and was mainly live-streamed.

This year, it was open to all. The more common problems that farmers in Karnataka seemed to face were water and labour shortage, and they were found looking for solutions here. 

Farm equipment a major draw at fair

“We’ve been fighting with local authorities for water from Tungabhadra River for a while now. We’ve handed a memorandum to the tahsildar, but the pipeline-laying work is incredibly slow,” said Lingappa (65), a farmer from Tumakuru. 

He had previously grown mulberry for sericulture, but has switched over to crops that require less water, like dragon fruit and bamboo. Alongside, he is rearing country chickens and maintains a field of lemon trees, making use of integrated farming.

Groundnut farmer from Ballari, 55-year-old Mathappa, said, “We’re facing a massive labour shortage, which is why I’m looking for equipment. We hope to get something that allows us to operate with fewer people.”

He said the newer crop varieties, especially pulses, on display interested him. Fruits, greens and vegetables among others have been grown on fields and in greenhouses at the show. Another farmer Kenchegowda (51) comes from a family of farmers in Ramanagara. He grows pulses, ragi and paddy, and is involved in sericulture and cattle rearing. “I am looking at electrical equipment. It’s much cheaper and doesn’t require petrol or diesel. I saw an electric weeder and am planning on buying it,” he said.

“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember. Both my father and grandfather were farmers,” said Jayadevaya (66), a pepper and areca nut farmer from Tumakuru. He said it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good quality equipment that didn’t require much replacing. “It’s good to know what’s going to be in the market so that we can buy them,” he said.

Multiple consultation stalls were set up with pathology and entomology experts advising farmers on various issues. A large stall for poultry, with numerous broilers and country chickens showcased alongside small chicks under heat lamps. Buffaloes and sheep were on display too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Mela Karnataka pandemic Karnataka farmers
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp