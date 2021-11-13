STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial township at KGF a step closer to reality

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next two to three weeks, the Union Government is likely to give its approval to convert 3,500 acres of unused vacant land at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) into an industrial township. If it materialises, it will be one of the biggest industrial hubs in Karnataka.

In August, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. Gold-mining operations at KGF, 100 km from Bengaluru, were stopped in 2001 as the company was incurring losses.

Nirani told The New Indian Express that mining was done on 16,000 acres of which 3,500 acres are lying unused. “After exploration, we found there was no gold and we wanted to use it (3,500 acres) for better purposes. When we approached the Union Government, they conducted another exploration and they too found no gold,” he said.

Joshi said the Centre will give clearance soon after the State Government completes a survey to identify land suitable for the township.  Nirani said, “Our survey is expected to be completed in 15 days. We will submit the report to the Centre. Since there is already a green signal from them to utilise this land to set up an industrial township, we will initiate it at the earliest.”

On the Detailed Project Report, Nirani said the officials concerned have started drafting it. “Once the survey is completed, we will know the exact area available for the township and complete the DPR,” he added. The State Government is focusing on attracting investors to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and generating more employment in its new industrial policy. 

Proximity to the national highway along with the existing railway line work in favour of KGF, and if an industrial township is set up there, it will come as a boon to the local youth, hundreds of whom travel to Bengaluru and other nearby towns to earn a livelihood. “We want to provide them employment at KGF itself,” Nirani said.

