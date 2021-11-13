STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS launches ‘Jaladhaare’ water campaign to counter Congress, BJP

Published: 13th November 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (second from right) at the party’s ‘Janata Sangama’ workshop in Bengaluru on Friday | express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to overhaul its strategy ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, the JDS has chalked out a plan to counter national parties Congress and BJP, which spar over irrigation projects. It has come up with ‘Jaladhaare’ water-themed events with a regional touch.

Starting January 2022, JDS women workers will collect water from 38 rivers and their tributaries across Karnataka in traditional ‘kalashas’ (metal pot) and taluk office-bearers will hold an event. This is to highlight the regional party’s commitment to the people of Karnataka and send a message that if it is voted to power, it will settle all inter-state river disputes on priority, according to JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

“Neither the Centre nor neighbouring states can withdraw our rights on our share of water,” he asserted.
“When I was CM, I petitioned the Supreme Court, following the advice of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and got 14.5 tmcft of water for Karnataka. The commitment of Deve Gowda with regard to the irrigation sector, regardless of the Cauvery and Krishna issues, is undisputed,” he remarked. 

“For one year, five vehicles will travel with tableaus depicting our ‘Pancharatna’ schemes, including health and education; another vehicle with LED projector will screen our achievements and plans for Karnataka. If we rule the state for a full term, no party can shake us for 20 more years,” he explained at the ‘Janata Sangama’ workshop under Janata Parva 1.0, organised for the party ranks.  

The former CM asked Mandya leaders not to take his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s loss in the 2019 LS polls as a defeat, as over six lakh people have voted for him. “We are a strong united force and can whitewash Mandya by winning all seven seats in 2023,” he remarked.

