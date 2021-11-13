Karnataka HC stays law exams by KSLU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed undergraduate law course examinations to be conducted by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) from November 15, 2021. Hearing a batch of petitions filed by Rishab Trakraoo and others, Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order staying the examinations.

The court observed that students of Karnataka State Law University would be discriminated against if they are compelled to write exams when other law universities are promoting students based on parameters set by UGC, without holding exams.

The court said that directions issued by the state government bind KSLU, as per Sections 9 and 10 of the Karnataka State Law University Act 2009.The sections clearly mandate the control of the state government over the University, and confers power on the government to annul the orders of KSLU. The KSLU issued an impugned circular.

It may be noted that the state government issued a circular on July 23, 2021, dispensing with exams for the second and fourth semesters.