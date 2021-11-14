STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our aim is to free India from Congress ideology: BL Santhosh

“Congress uses Gandhi’s name for cheap politics and criticises the RSS when elections are approaching,” he said.

Published: 14th November 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh addresses a BJP workshop in Mangaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Saturday said there is a need to strengthen the party at the booth-level to win constituencies where it faced defeat in recent elections. 

“We could not win in some constituencies, like Ullal in coastal Karnataka. Even in Bhadravati, we lost. Hence, to win such segments, we should strengthen the party at the booth-level,” he told party workers while addressing the valedictory of a state-level workshop organised for 24 cells of the BJP here. He said BJP should get political hold in winning such constituencies.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the slogan ‘Congress-mukth Bharat’ means not eradicating the party itself, but making the country free of its ideology. “There should be an opposition... an effective one in a democracy,” he said. He also called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a part-time politician who lacks experience in politics. “The Congress leaders are of the opinion that they can get to the front page (of newspapers) if they hit out at PM,” he added.

“Congress uses Gandhi’s name for cheap politics and criticises the RSS when elections are approaching,” he said. On murmurs of BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s meeting top party leaders in Delhi, Santhosh said, “If that is the case, I would have received information. He might have gone to Delhi for some personal work.”

