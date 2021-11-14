There is no Bitcoin scam: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Opposition Congress continues its tirade against the State Government over the Bitcoin scam, the BJP and the government on Saturday hit back, terming the allegations as baseless.



“There has been absolutely no scam. However, new actors have emerged, making a mountain out of a mole and hurling baseless allegations based on distorted facts,” BJP Karnataka spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik said.

He accused the Congress of carrying out a slanderous campaign. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too rubbished the Congress allegations and said they are based on the statements of the accused who is a hacker and a habitual offender. “We are trying to expose it. We have nothing to hide and we have shared all information with Interpol and the CBI,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said there’s no question of changing the CM. “There’s no wrong committed by the government. The inquiry is taking place in a transparent manner by central and state agencies. If the opposition has any proof, they can furnish it. They should not shoot in the dark or talk for the sake of talking.”

Issuing a point by point rebuttal, Karnik clarified that “neither any Bitcoins were transferred from the account of alleged hacker Srikrishna nor were any lost.” He said that till date, no foreign law enforcement agencies or foreign companies have approached the Bengaluru police about any hacking, as claimed by the accused. Even representatives of Bitfinex company have not shared any details of the alleged hack or sought any information, he added.

Responding to the Congress allegations on the role and responsibilities of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was the Home Minister during that time, Karnik said, “At no stage, the Home Minister or any other politician was connected with the investigation. Proceedings of the investigations were meticulously recorded and submitted to court in realtime basis, ensuring fairness of investigation,” he stated.